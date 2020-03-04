Most travelers stick with plans, despite Coronavirus concerns

AAA Oregon says most people are sticking to their travel plans. The company says many members are calling with questions about canceling reservations, like hotels, flights and other bookings.
Marie Dodds of AAA Oregon says it’s important to read the fine print when booking trips, as each place has its own cancellation policy. While most plans aren’t affected, there are travel destinations that aren’t recommended.
“If you had plans to travel to one of the impacted areas, such as China, South Korea or Italy. Those plans do need to be changed or canceled,” Dodds said.
Most travel insurance doesn’t cover epidemics. Some insurance companies state epidemics and pandemics are not valid reasons for cancelling a trip.
Companies like Airbnb are allowing cancellations without penalties if the booking is in mainland China or South Korea. The policy also applies to anyone who needs to comply with local health authorities or government agencies. Multiple airlines are also waiving flight change fees for travelers fearing the virus.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.