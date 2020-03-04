Shopper stock up out of concern for Coronavirus

MEDFORD, Ore. — Many shelves are empty as shoppers flock to stores for disinfectant supplies out of concern for Coronavirus.
Fred Meyer is limiting the amount of sanitation supplies, along with cold and flu related products to five items per order.
Costco is also limiting the amount of supplies people can purchase: including limits on bottled water, rice, sugar, flour, sanitizing wipes, toilet paper and paper towels.
Shoppers at Costco say employees told them the superstore did double the amount of business as usual over the weekend and were running out of water bottles and toilet paper. Stores in Portland are also running out of certain supplies.
“No bleach, no hydrogen peroxide. Yesterday at Costco, it was like doomsday,” Barbara Meredith, Medford resident, said.
Costco is also disinfecting every shopping cart handle, as customers enter the warehouse. Health experts say your best bet for protection is washing your hands consistently, covering coughs or sneezes, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
