MPD investigates suspicious fires along Greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. — A series of suspicious fires have Medford police on the lookout. There have been about 50 fires along the Bear Creek Greenway since March 1.
“There are definitely some fires that we have classified as being suspicious in the last month or so,” Sgt. Geoff Kirkpatrick said.
While not all are deemed suspicious, a handful are still under investigation.
“When we’re investigating them, we’re asking questions of who was here and there have been a couple that have popped up that have been the same, a very similar description, but we’re not actively looking for a particular person who’s setting fires,” Sgt. Kirkpatrick said.
Sgt. Kirkpatrick this isn’t the first time Medford police have been on the lookout for a potential arsonist.
“We have arrested a number of people over the years for doing things like that,” Sgt. Kirkpatrick said.
Back in 2014, Medford police arrested two different people charged with setting dozens of fires spread out over the course of a few years.
“Typically we see that a lot with dumpsters and trash cans along the Greenway or in the downtown area, we see that quite a bit,” Sgt. Kirkpatrick said.
Sgt. Kirkpatrick says right now, the fires are getting put out quickly, but it’s definitely a concern as June approaches. If you know anything about the fires, you are asked to call Medford police.
