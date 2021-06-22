MPD: Man intentionally starts trailer fire

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Police and Medford Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Roberts Road in Medford late last night. First responders arrived to see a fully engulfed trailer in a backyard.
It was threatening the owner’s home and neighboring property. Lieutenant Mike Budreau of the Medford Police Department says the man started the fire intentionally after a dispute with the owner of the trailer. He says an arson case like this couldn’t come at a worse time.
“We’re dealing with extreme heat, the fire danger is real. I’m sure a lot of neighbors were very nervous to see this going on. We’re just glad the fire department was able to get it knocked down and that we were able to make an arrest so it doesn’t happen again.”
Budreau says Medford fire put it out in a matter of minutes.
MPD then arrested 56 year old Stephen Recio. Police say he wasn’t trying to harm the owner of the trailer; she was not in it at the time of the fire. No other structures were lost and no injuries were reported.
