Home
Multiple organizations coming together to help vaccinate Latinx community

Multiple organizations coming together to help vaccinate Latinx community

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – UNETE is partnering with the OHA and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this Friday to vaccinate more people in the Latinx community.

According to the OHA, only 8% of Hispanic residents have been vaccinated statewide. That’s why the agency wants to connect with community leaders to get people the right information, as well as the vaccine.

“Surprisingly there are some people that have some misinformation about the vaccine. We’re trying really hard to make sure they have a friendly face and they have all the facts,” said Bishop Jamir Lopez, President of the Spanish Branch of the LDS Church.

The event is this Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the LDS Church on 648 Ivy Street in Medford.

While everyone is welcome the event will have bilingual volunteers. Space is limited, call Bishop Jamir Lopez to get a spot at (541) 414-4123.

Below is the LDS Church’s stance on vaccines.

Vaccinations administered by competent medical professionals protect health and preserve life. Members of the Church are encouraged to safeguard themselves, their children, and their communities through vaccination.

Ultimately, individuals are responsible to make their own decisions about vaccination. If members have concerns, they should counsel with competent medical professionals and also seek the guidance of the Holy Ghost.

En español:

Las vacunas administradas por médicos profesionales y competentes protegen la salud y preservan la vida. Se insta a miembros de la Iglesia a cuidarse personalmente, a sus hijos, y sus comunidades a través de vacunas. los individuos son últimamente responsables de tomar sus propias decisiones en cuanto a la vacuna. Si miembros tienen preocupaciones, deben consultar con un  médico profesional competente y también buscar la guia del espiritu santo.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »