Murder suspect accused of soup can attack deemed fit to stand trial

MEDFORD, Ore. —The man who police say beat a woman to death with a can of soup last year was in court Tuesday.

NBC5 previously told you that 22-year-old Anthony Lee Siple Jr. was being evaluated to see if he was mentally fit to stand trial. The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office says the case will move forward to a trial.

This all stems from the alleged murder of Jessa Delyon near North Medford High School last November. Delyon was taken off life support weeks after she was attacked.

Siple previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. The DA’s office says Siple has been declared able to aid and assist in his own defense.

The case is now set for a pre-trial hearing on July 8 at the defense’s request. A trial date has not been set.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.