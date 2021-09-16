Home
Neighbor shocked in fatal Ashland stabbing

Neighbor shocked in fatal Ashland stabbing

Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – One person is dead and a man is behind bars after a fatal stabbing in Ashland early Wednesday morning. NBC5 News was first on the scene, right after police taped off the area. We’re learning more about what took place in what neighbors say is usually a quiet neighborhood.

Neighbors told NBC5 News, Eagle Mill Road in North Ashland is usually quiet besides a few passing cars. But at 2:14 Wednesday morning, it was anything. One person was dead and their dog was injured both stabbed. Police arrested 30-year old Auriel Scattergood at the scene of the crime.

“The suspect responded to the deputies’ commands and gave himself up right away and was taken into custody,” said Aaron Lewis, Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

One neighbor that’s lived here for over 4 decades is shocked to see this happen.

“It’s kinda rare. It’s really rare. That’s why I’ve moved down here,” said Carl Crenshaw.

Crenshaw knows his neighbors but doesn’t know Scattergood. But he has seen the area change in recent years.

“Nobody ever does anything around here. But we’ve had some problems because of the Bear Creek Path down here,” said Crenshaw.

Crenshaw’s not sure if he knows the victim, he’s just sad something like this would happen in his usually quiet neighborhood.

Scattergood’s charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and aggravated animal abuse. The victim has not yet been identified.

An Ashland Police car was involved in a crash while responding to the homicide. The officer involved received minor injuries. By 3:30 Wednesday morning, the roadway was clear.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »