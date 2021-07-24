Home
New hotel headed to Medford next year

MEDFORD, Ore. —A new hotel is coming to Medford.

The city planning commission says a SpringHill Suites by Marriott is in the works right by the airport.

The city tells us it’s in the construction process, it’ll be 4 stories high and have 132 rooms.

According to the Marriott, it’s scheduled to open next year. The city says the need for this is great.

