‘Nobody is above the law’, Ashland’s Police Chief supports guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin

ASHLAND, Ore — Ashland’s Police Chief Tighe O’Meara, is voicing his support following Tuesday’s guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was convicted on all three charges of second-degree and third-degree murder, and manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd. The terms from all charges could carry a max of up to 75 years.

“Any police officer who exhibits what [Chauvin] exhibited that day, has to be held accountable,” Chief O’Meara told NBC5 news. “Nobody is above the law.”

Since Floyd’s death on May 25th, O’Meara has been outspoken about the case – calling Chauvin’s actions “murderous and an egregious abuse of power.” O’Meara walked in solidarity with hundreds of protesters through the streets of downtown Ashland May 31st .

“You’re permitted to use force and yet you’re required to stop using force when its not needed anymore,” O’Meara said on the Graham v. Connor Supreme Court case with context of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes. “You’re required to transition into caring for your prisoner as appropriate, so this just doesn’t add up.

“I think this is the correct verdict, and hopefully it will allow us to come together and make more progress.”

 

