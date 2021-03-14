Home
ODF Southwest District is holding a virtual public meeting on forestland classification

JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Community members have one final chance to give testimony on the Forestland Classification project.

The last public meeting about Jackson and Josephine County land classification is being held by the Oregon Department of Forestry on Wednesday night.

Following the virtual meeting, a virtual public hearing will take place. ODF says it uses forest classification to determine which land is considered timber or grazing.

It says classified lands are assigned a fire patrol assessment, which pays for the cost of wildfire protection.

The Department of Forestry says anyone whose land could be affected has already received a letter of notification.

For more information on the meeting and the work, click here.

