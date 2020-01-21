Office spaces available for rent downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Small business owners and entrepreneurs have a new space to get down to business. Rentable office spaces are available in downtown Medford.
“You have your own office, but you get to be in a community,” Abigail Shilling, founder, said.
From freelancers to remote workers, the Medford Cowork Collective is looking to provide an office setting for like-minded go-getters, in the heart of downtown Medford.
“Coworking is a really rapidly growing industry of shared work spaces,” Shilling said.
Shilling says ‘coworking,’ or entrepreneurs sharing a work space, can be a key element for some to find success.
“You’re suddenly in a space with other people who are also in the same boat as you, so you get that water cooler experience. You get coworkers. You get coffee,” Shilling said.
Shilling says the space has everything an office would with conference room, kitchen, lounge and private offices. If you need a little more noise to focus, individual desks off the lobby can also be rented.
“We get excited about each other’s businesses and support them and promote them and help each other grow them,” Shilling said.
She says the building breathes business and money making.
“We’re in an old bank. We’ve got marble floors. We’ve got pennies. We have a vault,” Shilling said.
The Medford Cowork Collective is already helping young businesses thrive in town.
“Coffee and productivity go hand in hand,” Shilling said.
“There’s something in caffeine that does that to our brains, where we can feel a little bit more settled, we can feel more focused and we can work on the task at hand,”
Local coffee company Middleford Coffee is featured in the lobby, to keep the ideas flowing and caffeine grinding.
