Home
Oregon is offering rental and utilities assistance

Oregon is offering rental and utilities assistance

Local News Top Stories , , ,

SALEM, Ore. – The federal eviction moratorium ended this past weekend. If you or someone you know is still struggling with meeting past and current payments on rent or utilities the State of Oregon can help.

The Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program is available for those who have been affected by COVID-19. The program will cover up to 12 months of past-due rent and 3 months of forward rent. The program can also help cover utilities, such as gas and water.

“We all have to be kind to ourselves and understand we are living in extraordinary times. The past year and the pandemic and in our region wildfires have put pressures on people who are able to get by on their own,” said State Rep. Pam Marsh.

Local Oregonians can apply through the state’s housing and community website or through ACCESS. The program is on a first-come-first-serve basis, so don’t hold off if you need assistance. The program is open to anyone in need of assistance, regardless of immigration status.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »