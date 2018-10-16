Oregon voter data potentially being sold online, SOS says.

Salem, Ore. — Oregon Secretary of State, Dennis Richardson, says Oregon’s voter registration list may be being sold online.
According to a release from Richardson’s office, Oregon is one of 19 states potentially affected.
Oregon voter information is publicly available to anyone through the Secretary of State Elections Division for a fee of $500, but it is not allowed to be used commercially.
If someone obtains the list, this is the information they have access to:
- Voter’s full name
- Mailing and residential address
- Phone number
- Effective registration date and status
- Birth year
- Political party affiliation
- Which elections a voter participated in
- Precinct name
- Precinct split
- Associated Elections Division number
Here’s the information they would NOT have access to:
- Social Security numbers or any portion thereof
- Drivers license numbers or any portion thereof
- Birth months or days
- Signatures
Secretary Richardson has asked Oregon’s Attorney General, and the FBI to get involved in the investigation saying, “Oregonians need to know that the release and use of publicly available voter registration information has no impact on the security and validity of Oregon’s elections.”
