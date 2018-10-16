National Drug Take Back Day is October 27

MEDFORD, Ore. — National Drug Take Back Day is fast-approaching. It’s an opportunity for people to get rid of their unused or unwanted prescription drugs in a safe and anonymous manner.
This October 27, you’re encouraged to bring prescription drugs you no longer need to local law enforcement agencies across the United States.
The Medford Police Department said between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., their officers will be available to take medication at 411 West 8th Street in Medford on October 27.
For a list of take-back locations in your area, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/