Organizations in need of toys for kids 8-18

MEDFORD, Ore. — This time of year many organizations are asking for donated toys, but certain age groups can be harder to shop for.
Local non-profits, like the Salvation Army and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA, say there is a shortage of donated toys this year.
The Salvation Army says good items to buy for any age group include gift cards, Hydroflasks and hoodies.
“Kids you don’t know, it is very very hard to always get those kinds of items, so you know, we are looking even books for an older age group. We are looking for even games or even art type supplies,” Major Jason Koenig, Salvation Army, said.
Ideas for ages 9 to 12 include advanced board games, arts and crafts, and model car or airplane kits. Gifts for teens aged 13 to 18 could include blankets, wallets or purses and gift cards for anywhere from the movie theater to laser tag.
