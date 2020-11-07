Home
OLCC recaps health guidelines despite football season opener

OLCC recaps health guidelines despite football season opener

Local News , , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– The University of Oregon and Oregon State Beavers football has a place on TV for the first time this year, and watching the game isn’t going to be the same as before.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, or OLCC, said bars and restaurants showing the game will still need to observe social distancing and limit capacity.

It said fans will need to find other places to watch games after 10 pm, even if the game is still in progress.

The OLCC said it will be making it’s usual rounds to bars and restaurants this weekend.

It said any infractions on health guidelines could sideline them for the rest of the season.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »