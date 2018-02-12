OSP launches interactive patrol map

SALEM, Ore. — A new interactive map from the Oregon State Police shows just how often they respond to calls in your area.
The new map shows when and where OSP responded to calls, crashes, and routine contacts as well as information on citations and warnings issued.
You can take a look at the map by clicking here, or visiting www.oregon.gov/osp.
