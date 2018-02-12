Medford could have new CTE facilities soon

Medford, Ore.- The Medford School Board voted to move forward with putting a bond measure on the May ballot.
The project is estimated to be $25 million and would go towards constructing two facilities for career and technical education programs – one facility at North Medford High School and another at South.
Medford School Board Chair, Karen Starchvick says CTE programs have boosted graduation rates 16 percent.
“This is giving kids another opportunity, it’s giving them an alternative path, and if we had room right now to put everybody in CTE then we would do it,” she said.
How the bond would impact Medford residents is not yet known. If the bond is approved by voters, construction could happen as early as fall 2020.