Other fires in the region may pull resources away from The McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The McKinney Fire has burned an estimated 59,666 acres and is 30% contained as of August 5th.

The Siskiyou County Emergency Manager says there are more than 7,000 people affected by both evacuation warnings and orders.

The Siskiyou Office of Emergency Management states 132 structures have been destroyed including 87 homes.

The Forest Supervisor for the Klamath National Forest said in a live meeting, that other fires in the region are fighting for the same resources being used to fight The McKinney Fire.

“The thing I wanted to mention tonight is that we are also starting to see other fire activity across the state so what that’s doing is it’s starting to pull resources away from us. The next 72 hours are going to be pretty important for us as we are working to button up this fire, and make as much progress as possible,” said Rachel Smith.

Officials still expect fire activity to increase over the weekend as the weather gets hotter and dryer. Fire officials are expecting wind gusts of around 30 miles per hour over the weekend.