Parents and students push for more in-person learning options with rally in downtown Medford

They’re asking for more public education options during the pandemic, as Jackson County doesn’t currently meet the state’s metrics for in person classes.
Around 100 kids and parents gathered at the rally to demand more options for public school students, specifically, more in-person learning opportunities.
“Watching my own children – they have a parent that gets to stay home the whole time – struggle, I thought, ‘I cannot ignore the need that other people have to get their kids back in school and have that option,” said concerned parent, Julie Brooksby.
Brooksby’s kids are a part of the Medford School District.
She feels local leaders and schools should get to decide what type of learning is best for their students, versus the state.
“The school board, our teachers and our administration knows what’s best for our community and we’d like that choice to be allowed from our local leaders,” said Brooksby.
She says she notices her kids are struggling with their classes being online through Zoom.
She’s not the only parent with a similar problem.
Melissa Cropper has her children enrolled in the Ashland School District and says they’ve experienced technical difficulties.
“There are so many hiccups. Someone can’t get on their Zoom, someone didn’t hear what their teacher said, someone didn’t understand what their assignment is; So for me, I’m really tender for those kids that don’t have someone at home to help them,” said Cropper.
Parents at the rally say they would prefer a ‘hybrid-learning’ system, where students can alternate days attending class in-person, in a socially distant and safe environment.
“Distance learning for those it’s working for, that’s great. But we just need options for those it’s not working for, and for those who can’t afford to have a tutor come in or can’t afford to pay for day care,” said Brooksby.
NBC5 News was told multiple rallies were organized around the state, including Salem, Bend and Klamath Falls, as well.
