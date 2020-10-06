Home
Rogue Retreat, Phoenix-Talent School District gifts trailers to fire victims

Rogue Retreat, Phoenix-Talent School District gifts trailers to fire victims

Local , , ,

MEDFORD, Or.- Rogue Retreat is teaming up with the Phoenix-Talent School District.

The non-profit is working with the district to gather R.V. and trailer donations to help fire victims.

They’re been collecting supplies and clothing to give out to people impacted by the Almeda fire, and now they are working with Phoenix-Talent School District to give victims so much more.

Phoenix-Talent School District and Rogue Retreat are trying to make sure people who lost their homes in the Almeda fire have a place to call home.

They started asking for donations last Friday and now are working to match families in need with trailers and R.V.’s.

Rogue Retreat told me that they have already given out three R.V.’s and are working on the fourth.

They say the process involves a lot of red tape but it’s been very rewarding to be able to help in such a difficult time.

“Everyone has got this natural desire in them to help and I’m just so grateful I was given a task where I could help people,” Marketing and Procurement Coordinator Krystal Perkins said.

Rogue Retreat handles all the paperwork for the transfer while Phoenix-Talent School District covers the DMV fees and coordinates the details for the families.

Rogue Retreat and Phoenix-Talent School District are still accepting R.V.’s and trailers. They tell me they will continue to do so as long as there are people willing to give.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »