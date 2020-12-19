Medford to move forward with development plans

This afternoon, Medford’s Site Plan and Architectural Commission, approved plans for a gas station and car wash at the corner of East McAndrews and Springbrook.
The development will no longer include a coffee kiosk, but it will nearly double the size of the retail space.
Neighbors have been vehemently opposed to the project, in the residential area.
The City of Medford’s Planning Staff is preparing the final order of approval, that will go in front of SPAC in January.
