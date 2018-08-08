MEDFORD, Ore. — Common Block Brewing Co. held a “Pint for a Pint” blood drive Tuesday.
People who donated one pint of blood received a voucher for a free pint of beer.
Right now, the American Red Cross is seeing a shortage of blood donations.
The restaurant says they want to make a difference.
“We’ve had so far lots of appointments this morning which has been great. Hopefully we can fill up for the afternoon as well,” said Rachel Koning of Common Block Brewing Co.
They say they hope to do this again next year.