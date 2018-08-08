Butte Creek Mill Restoration

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — A project to restore the Butte Creek Mill in Eagle Point takes a major step forward.
On Tuesday, the first timber frame went up at the location of the old 1872 flower mill.
The mill was damaged by a fire in 2015 on Christmas day. Just last year, a foundation was set up to raise money for the new mill.
Construction has been ongoing since the beginning of June and is now ready for the next step.
“Today was a really significant day because the first frame of the timber frame went up, just like how it was built in 1872,” said Mary Anne Pitcher, Executive Director of the Butte Creek Foundation.
The grand opening of the new mill is set for March of 2019.
The foundation is hosting a spaghetti feed and a golf tournament to help raise money.
You can find more information by visiting their Facebook page, Butte Creek Mill.