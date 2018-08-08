Plans in place for Country Crossings to return for 3rd year

Central Point, Ore — Attendance was down in the second year of the Country Crossing’s Music Festival but organizers say this year’s smoke and heat won’t keep them away in 2019.
Country Crossings is in it’s second year of a three year contract, and Expo Director Helen Funk says they intend to host the festival in 2019. Country Crossings will have to enter into usage contracts with Jackson County before finalizing their plans for the 3rd year.
The past 2 years have been a learning experience for The Expo and they plan to continue making changes for the better, especially when it comes to traffic.
“You’re going to start seeing gate signage, electrical signage, where the best place is to park for your particular event so those are things we’re starting to budget in and look for sponsors now,” said Funk.
Country Crossings will be back July 25th thru 28th next year.
