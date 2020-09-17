Home
Police say Central Point fire is ‘suspicious’

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — One week later, we are learning more about a fire along the Bear Creek Greenway that caused the entire city of Central Point to evacuate.

Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler said at Wednesday’s press conference that Medford Police are in charge of that investigation. He said he believed it’s suspicious. We reached out to Medford Police Wednesday. Lt. Mike Budreau says multiple fires were set at the same time, leaving them to believe it is suspicious.

The fire started last Wednesday, causing the entire city of Central Point to go under a Level 3 Evacuation order. All of Jackson County is now under at least a Level 1 Evacuation warning, but a portion of the Greenway is closed to the public because of extensive damage.

