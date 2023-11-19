Post-Jubilee Gingerbread contest tours

Posted by Maximus Osburn November 18, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jubilee Gingerbread award ceremony wrapped up at the Craterian Theater in Medford on Friday.

Now, through Monday, the public can take a tour of what the competition had to offer.

The contest saw more than 50 gingerbread creations.

Organizers say that many contestants dedicated months to their gingerbread designs.

Several of those contestants were winners across multiple categories.

But once the tours are wrapped up, there will be one more prize to give away.

Event staff, Heather Hoefling said, “come, enjoy, we’ll have a concession stand, where you can get a Christmas cookie or gingerbread cookie. And at the very end, you get to vote for your favorite and that baker, regardless of category or what the judges think, the people’s choice person gets their own prize.”

The doors will open at 10 a.m. tomorrow, until 6 p.m.

For Monday, the tours will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $3 at the door.

 

Maximus Osburn
