Record store re-opens after original store was lost in Almeda Fire

The business burned to the ground in the devastating Almeda Fire last September. Now, it’s back open – not too far from where it once stood.
“Yeah, it was right down the road there,” said owner Matthew Farrington. He says although it’s bittersweet to look across the street and see the remains of his former business, he’s happy to be selling vinyl records again.
“I lost a lot of inventory, and had to buy some collections, got a lot of donations and some record labels sent stuff.”
Biscuits and Vinyl is now open next to the Talent Maker Space on East Main Street.
“It was vacant and they were using it as a mutual aid station and they let us set up some pop-up events around the holidays, and we worked it out with the neighbors and took the space over,” he said.
On opening day, the room was full with customers looking for records, ranging from used and new, raggae to classic rock.
“This has been bigger than expected,” Farrington said.
He’s amazed how far he’s come in less than 6 months. He adds that help from the community made this re-opening possible.
“There’s been a lot of support from the local community, the vinyl community nation-wide, it’s been awesome.”
The shop is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 – 6.
If you have records you’d like to sell or give or you’d like more information on the store, visit biscuitsandvinyl.com.
