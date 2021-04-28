Home
Rogue River man sentenced to life in prison for murder

Rogue River man sentenced to life in prison for murder

Local News Top Stories , ,

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. —A Rogue River man has pleaded guilty to murder, after a violent incident in September of 2019. The Jackson County Sheriffs Office responded to a Rogue River residence after a reported assault.

The victim says David Edward Hodges assaulted her father and daughter. When law enforcement arrived, they found one victim dead, another with gunshot wounds, and a 3rd with stab wounds.

Hodges was scheduled for trial in July but changed his plea to guilty Tuesday. He’s been sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

He was sentenced to an additional 10 years on the two counts of attempted murder in the second degree.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »