Rogue River man sentenced to life in prison for murder

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. —A Rogue River man has pleaded guilty to murder, after a violent incident in September of 2019. The Jackson County Sheriffs Office responded to a Rogue River residence after a reported assault.
The victim says David Edward Hodges assaulted her father and daughter. When law enforcement arrived, they found one victim dead, another with gunshot wounds, and a 3rd with stab wounds.
Hodges was scheduled for trial in July but changed his plea to guilty Tuesday. He’s been sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
He was sentenced to an additional 10 years on the two counts of attempted murder in the second degree.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.