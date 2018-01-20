‘Run With Grace 5k’ returns with hundreds in attendance

Medford, Ore. — In it’s second year honoring the life of one young girl, the ‘Run with Grace 5k’ was held this morning at Griffin Creek Elementary.
Grace Holt, who was a South Medford High School student and member of the cross country team, took her own life two years ago.
Her mother, Susan started the race as a way of helping raise awareness about depression and funds that would benefit suicide prevention. The run also raises money to help send young children to summer camp, something that Grace truly loved.
“Grace loved her summer camps. She was all about animals and nature and creativity.” said Holt. “She would go to horse camp, Wildlife Images, Humane Society, gardening. Anything that had to do with animals.”
That’s why Susan decided to help raise money for other young kids to attend a summer camp. She says that last year, they had an astonishing number of attendees that brought in over $20,000 in donations, all going directly to help the children. Susan says that 30 children were able to attend a summer camp of their choosing thanks to the community’s charity.
With around 500 preregistration’s filled out this year, Susan believes they will be able to serve the same number again this year.