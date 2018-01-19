Oregon legislators respond to government shutdown

Washington, D.C.- Oregon legislators were quick to react to the government shutdown.
Governor Kate Brown saying its beyond frustrating, adding they’ll do whatever they can to minimize the shutdowns impacts.
“The stakes are too high to put politics before people: President Trump stripped protections for Dreamers and Congressional Republicans have not prioritized Children’s Health insurance. Oregon’s families and Dreamers deserve certainty, not partisanship,” she said.
Brown stated that Oregonians will continue to come together during this time.
“We must do everything in our power as a state to continue to protect our most vulnerable and provide the stability our economy needs to grow,” Brown said. “The Governor’s Office is working with state agencies to manage any impacts and continue normal operations. If a shutdown lasts longer than two to three weeks, state agencies, depending on their own unique circumstances, may have to develop contingency plans.”
In a statement to NBC5 News, Senator Ron Wyden said, “Instead of coming to the table and working on bipartisan solutions for dreamers, kids on CHIP and natural disasters like wildfires, Republican leaders insisted on a cruel partisan agenda that failed children at every turn and left our country weaker. I hope they set aside this ideological course and work to reopen the government and solve these pressing problems.”
Senator Jeff Merkely also sent out a statement which stated, “President Trump and most Congressional Republicans are choosing to shut down the government rather than agree to a bipartisan deal. President Trump has been rooting for a shutdown and now he’s got it. This Trump shutdown isn’t a reality TV show – it’s going to have actual consequences for the economy and America’s families, small businesses, military, and kids will pay the price. It’s time for the Republican Congress and the president to do their jobs and take the bipartisan deal in front of them.”
NBC5 News has reached out to Congressman Greg Walden’s office, but did not hear back. However, in a press conference on Friday, Congressman Walden suggested a shutdown would mean the Democrats put partisan politics over kids. He added without CHIP funding, some 7,000 children in Southern Oregon would be without health insurance.