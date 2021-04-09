Home
RV Habitat for Humanity to build homes for families on Almeda Fire sites

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore — Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity is beginning the selection process for its homeownership program.

The homes will be built on sites that were destroyed by the Almeda Fire. It’s only open to families that lost homes in the fire last fall.

The organization says selected families also go through an educational program that teaches budgeting, home maintenance and being good neighbors.

Officials say the process teaches families new skills and self confidence.

“It’s really lifting someone up,” Brandon Thoms who is the program and operations director for Habitat for Humanity said. “Not only through providing them an affordable home, but being there along side them and supporting them along the way.”

It will host a virtual orientation presented in English and Spanish on April 28th.

More information including how to apply can be found on their website: https://www.roguevalleyhabitat.org/phoenix-talent-rebuild

