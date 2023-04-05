Senator Ron Wyden holding two town halls in Southern Oregon this week

SOUTHERN OREGON — U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will be holding a pair of town halls in Southern Oregon the next couple of days.

According to the senator’s office, tomorrow he’ll be at the Sutherlin High School gym at 1 pm.

Then on Friday, he’ll be in Jackson County at 1 pm.

It will be at phoenix high school’s ‘rose street theater’.

In a 5 on 5 with us last week, Senator Wyden told us why town halls like this are so important to him.

“For a lot of folks in Southern Oregon, Washington DC might as well be Mars for all the practical connection that it has to them. So what I like to do is just make sure that folks in the community know that I will be there to listen to them. listen to them, and follow up.”

The Senator, who pledges to hold at least one town hall each year in each of oregon’s 36 counties, has held more than 1,000 of them while in office.

You can see the full 5 on 5 with senator Wyden right now on our website KOBI 5 dot com.

