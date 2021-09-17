Home
Seven Feathers shutting down temporarily for upgrades

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — Seven Feathers Casino Resort is closing temporarily for some upgrades.

It’s upgrading its power system infrastructure and finalizing improvements in its heating, ventilating, and air conditioning system.

The four-day closure starts September 19th  at 11 pm and ends Friday, September 24th  at 7 am.

The Casino Resort says the upgrades will help enhance the overall experience for guests.

