Seven Feathers shutting down temporarily for upgrades

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — Seven Feathers Casino Resort is closing temporarily for some upgrades.
It’s upgrading its power system infrastructure and finalizing improvements in its heating, ventilating, and air conditioning system.
The four-day closure starts September 19th at 11 pm and ends Friday, September 24th at 7 am.
The Casino Resort says the upgrades will help enhance the overall experience for guests.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.