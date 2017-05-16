Trial begins for former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Opening arguments were presented in the case of former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah.
Former Sheriff Skrah is charged with 7 criminal misdemeanor charges.
Skrah is accused of using excessive force by hitting and choking restrained suspects.
Prosecutor Victoria Roe argues that a deputy once called Skrah to task about his use of force.
“And you just can’t be doing that kind of thing,” Roe quoted the deputy as saying. “And the defendant responded in agreement, saying ‘I think things got away from me.”
Defense attorney Rosalind Lee argues that each incident was dangerous enough to merit SWAT team response, and that even officer’s recollections are conflicting. “When you separate the wheat from the chaff, you will find Mr. Skrah ‘not guilty’ on all counts.”
Much of Monday’s day one of the trial revolved around the selection of a 6 member jury from a pool of 60 people.
Opening statements began at around 4 in the afternoon.
Prosecutors chose to drop 2 of the 9 charges against Skrah Monday morning.
The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday, and is expected to continue through the end of the week.