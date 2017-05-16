Home
Trial begins for former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah

Trial begins for former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah

Local Top Stories , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Opening arguments were presented in the case of former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah.

Former Sheriff Skrah is charged with 7 criminal misdemeanor charges.

Skrah is accused of using excessive force by hitting and choking restrained suspects.

Prosecutor Victoria Roe argues that a deputy once called Skrah to task about his use of force.

“And you just can’t be doing that kind of thing,” Roe quoted the deputy as saying. “And the defendant responded in agreement, saying ‘I think things got away from me.”

Defense attorney Rosalind Lee argues that each incident was dangerous enough to merit SWAT team response, and that even officer’s recollections are conflicting. “When you separate the wheat from the chaff, you will find Mr. Skrah ‘not guilty’ on all counts.”

Much of Monday’s day one of the trial revolved around the selection of a 6 member jury from a pool of 60 people.

Opening statements began at around 4 in the afternoon.

Prosecutors chose to drop 2 of the 9 charges against Skrah Monday morning.

The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday, and is expected to continue through the end of the week.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics