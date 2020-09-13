Slater and Devil fires update

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — The Slater Fire that started in Siskiyou County, California is threatening the Illinois Valley.
It’s now burned approximately 122,000 acres.
Heavy smoke and cooler temperatures slowed down fire activity recently, allowing crews to get more progress.
There is potential for the nearby Devil Fire to merge with the Slater Fire burning to its west.
“We did not have any ability to ramp up as the fire was progressing, District Ranger, Scott Blower, said. “We didn’t have any ability to engage at it, so we’ve been playing catch up since day one, hour one of the fire, but I feel now we’re finally starting to get our feet under us,” he added.
The Devil Fire is approaching 4,000 acres in size.
Both fires are currently 0% contained and the causes are still under investigation.
