Some Talent residents still looking for rebuilding answers

TALENT, Ore. —Six months after the Almeda Fire, some Talent residents are still looking for rebuilding answers.
The city council met Wednesday to discuss a resolution about building codes, that have kept some fire victims at a standstill and prevented them from rebuilding their properties.
Past restrictions did not allow any building along the FEMA-designated floodway boundary and a 35-foot buffer zone. Talent City Manager, Jamie McLeod Skinner says if the city moves forward with approval, it could raise insurance rates for residents.
“Staff is going to recommend that tonight is that we begin the conversation tonight, we’ve opened the public hearing, we keep it open and continue the conversation and not close it,” said McLeod-Skinner.
The city council will meet on April 7th to discuss the matter again.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.