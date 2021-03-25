Some Talent residents still looking for rebuilding answers

Home
TALENT, Ore. —Six months after the Almeda Fire, some Talent residents are still looking for rebuilding answers.

The city council met Wednesday to discuss a resolution about building codes, that have kept some fire victims at a standstill and prevented them from rebuilding their properties.

Past restrictions did not allow any building along the FEMA-designated floodway boundary and a 35-foot buffer zone. Talent City Manager, Jamie McLeod Skinner says if the city moves forward with approval, it could raise insurance rates for residents.

“Staff is going to recommend that tonight is that we begin the conversation tonight, we’ve opened the public hearing, we keep it open and continue the conversation and not close it,” said McLeod-Skinner.

The city council will meet on April 7th to discuss the matter again.

