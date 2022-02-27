SOU students raise money for CASA of Jackson County

ASHLAND, Ore — Southern Oregon University students hosted a silent auction for a good cause this afternoon.

The social psychology students fundraised money for CASA or the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Jackson County.

The SOU students say CASA works to help children that are going through the court system.

The class says it has been supporting CASA for the last 10 years through student lead fundraisers.

“Knowing that what you are doing for your classes is giving back and helping children, I mean what’s better than that, right? Little kids that really need someone to support them this organization is really doing amazing work,” said SOU student Kaitie Sheely.

The class says it’s received donations from the Home Depot, Growler Guys, The Human Bean, and many other community members.

Sheely says 25 students are involved with the fundraising activities.