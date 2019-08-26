MEDFORD, Ore – The 90th annual Southern Oregon Golf Championships tees off this week.
The Rogue Valley Country Club says this is the largest match play amateur golf tournament in the nation at one course. This year there are 392 players competing and thousands more are expected to come watch.
Though the tournament doesn’t pick up until Thursday, due to extreme heat warnings this week, the club is adding cooling stations with water and cold towels.
“The younger men’s division and the women under 40, we don’t allow them to use carts, but those two days, we are going to allow them to use golf carts, so that’s something that’s going to be new due to the weather,” Tracy Snyder, Head Pro Golfer, said.
This year, the Rogue Valley Country Club added more social events including casino night, cocktail parties and a ping pong tournament.
Brackets will go up Wednesday night and the tournament ends Monday.
