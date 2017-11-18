Southern Oregon wineries team up to help Northern California

“We’re all in it to help our neighbors do the south,” Dancing Vineyards co-ower Dan Marca says.
As part of the Wine Country Fire Relief fundraiser taking place on Sunday November 19th, 15% of all proceeds at any of the 13 participating wineries will go to helping the wineries in Sonoma, Menodcino, and Napa County’s impacted by the wildfires.
“When you first hear about it and see it on the news you think, oh it’s not a big deal. They’ll get to it and put it out and it’ll be fine,” Marca says, “But it wasn’t.”
Even though hundreds of miles separate Southern Oregon’s local wineries from the ones burned in Northern California wine country, local businesses still felt the effects, which is driving them to give back.
“Many of our suppliers are located there. So we were looking for capsules, looking for corks,” Marca explains.
Marca says he knows that even though Northern California is recovering from difficult times, he’s confident they will come back better and stronger than ever.