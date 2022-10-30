Spellbound with The Rogue Valley Symphonic Band wraps up

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Symphonic Band wrapped up its Halloween shows this weekend.

The band performed its show Spellbound at North Medford High School on October 30th, both members of the band and the audience were dressed in their most creative Halloween costumes for the occasion.

The band also played along with some classic Disney animation and invited members of the audience to join their costume parade.

“This is probably the hardest bit of music this group has played in a very long time, and the musicians have just been stellar, they worked their tails off and I was so proud of them this weekend they have been playing the best they have yet,” said the band’s conductor, Christine Lundahl.

Lundahl says her favorite part was handing out light stick batons to the kids in the crowd so they could help conduct their finale.

She says the band is already looking forward to their next show at SOU on December 17th.