Talent City Councilors move forward with outsourcing some law enforcement

TALENT, Ore. – Staffing shortages forced the Talent Police Dept. to reduce hours on June 22, 2020.

Wednesday, police proposed a plan to out source as needed within the area, until they can be fully staffed.
This means agencies such as the Phoenix Police Dept. and Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office would cover the hours when Talent Police aren’t there.

“My quickest default would be to contact Phoenix as we honestly work with them every single day,” said Chief Doney.

Councilors approved the agreement, which Chief Doney said will cost $65-$100 an hour for outside departments to step in.
City staff will finalize the details.

Talent City councilors also voted to pursue a facilitated meeting to improve moral between councilors and city staff.

