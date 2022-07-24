The fun continues at Burns Park Splash Pad in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Burns Park Splash Pad in White City is officially up and running. With temperatures reaching triple digits the community of White City will have a space to cool off and have fun with the kids.

The park is not a designated county park and is not part of the county parks system leaving the park unfunded for the summer.

Jackson County Parks says after a $1500 donation by the Camp White Young Marines, the water will continue to flow for the rest of the summer.

“We were wondering when or if it was going to get turned on, and when it was we were super excited about it. And we are here basically all the time hanging out playing at the park letting them get their energy out,” said White City Resident, Alejandra Rivas.

Rivas says she is happy her kids will be able to have a fun place to have fun and stay cool this summer.