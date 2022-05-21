The Hillah Shrine Circus is back at the EXPO

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Hillah Shrine Circus made its grand return to Jackson County after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic on May 20th.

The circus is inviting people of all ages to see a wide variety of death-defying stunts and amazing attractions, like the Sky-Walkers on the high wire, cartoon poodles BMX freestyle, and many more.

During intermission, there will be train and pony rides as well as face painting for the kids. Organizers are happy to be back to show off their amazing acts.

“It’s absolutely beautiful honestly I travel all over the country and Oregon is one of the most beautiful states of all of them, and I am happy to be in town we’re happy to be back doing the shows business is doing really good this year,” said Ring Master, Ari Steeples

Steeples says the circus will be at the EXPO all weekend long with two shows on May 21st at 3 and 7 pm and two shows on May 22nd at 1 and 5 pm. Doors open one hour before the show.