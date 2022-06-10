The OHRA Center is officially ready to serve the community

ASHLAND, Ore. – Options for Helping Residents of Ashland, celebrated its new place of operation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 9th. The OHRA Center specializes in serving people experiencing poverty, homelessness, and other forms of crisis.

This resource center and shelter has a capacity of 72-people and helps them with permanent housing, and rent assistance among other things. Management says after taking over an old Super 8 Motel in early 2021 the shelter has already provided support to more than 200-people.

“We now have this space and we are a social service hub and we are going to be here for the long hall. So it’s our job more to let the community know about these amazing services we provide,” said Cass Sinclair, Executive Director of OHRA.

Sinclair says she was happy to see all of OHRA’s supporters together celebrating the opening. She’s looking forward to helping people move from crisis to stability all across Jackson County.