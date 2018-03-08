Home
Trees come down in windy weather

Trees come down in windy weather

Local Top Stories Weather News , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — Windy weather on Thursday is being blamed for two downed trees in Medford. The first one fell around noon, across a sidewalk and into a parking lot near South Grape street.

“This one was particularly old, and it’s fallen down and hit about five cars, but there are no injuries and we’re in the process of having it cleaned up,” Medford Police Sergeant Geoff Kirkpatrick said.

The tree also took down a power line that Pacific Power turned off. Police say no outages were reported in the area. No one was hurt by the tree or the line, but police say it’s a good reminder to check your own trees especially with the changing seasons.

“As the Winter wears on and the ground is more saturated with water, we know that trees come down a little bit more, and when the ground is wet, and when the winds pick up and the ground is wet, that’s a good recipe for a tree to come down,” Sgt. Kirkpatrick said.

About half an hour later, another tree came down on Barnett and Hilldale roads. One lane of traffic was closed to drivers, as a crew worked to clean it up.

If you’re considering trimming or removing a tree from the sidewalk, contact the Medford Public Works Department at 541-774-2600 or Medford City Arborist Adam Airoldi at 541-774-2690. More information can be found on the City’s website.

 

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

KOBI-TV NBC5/KOTI-TV NBC2 - 2015 Logo
Real Time Web Analytics