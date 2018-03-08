Trees come down in windy weather

Medford, Ore. — Windy weather on Thursday is being blamed for two downed trees in Medford. The first one fell around noon, across a sidewalk and into a parking lot near South Grape street.
“This one was particularly old, and it’s fallen down and hit about five cars, but there are no injuries and we’re in the process of having it cleaned up,” Medford Police Sergeant Geoff Kirkpatrick said.
The tree also took down a power line that Pacific Power turned off. Police say no outages were reported in the area. No one was hurt by the tree or the line, but police say it’s a good reminder to check your own trees especially with the changing seasons.
“As the Winter wears on and the ground is more saturated with water, we know that trees come down a little bit more, and when the ground is wet, and when the winds pick up and the ground is wet, that’s a good recipe for a tree to come down,” Sgt. Kirkpatrick said.
About half an hour later, another tree came down on Barnett and Hilldale roads. One lane of traffic was closed to drivers, as a crew worked to clean it up.
If you’re considering trimming or removing a tree from the sidewalk, contact the Medford Public Works Department at 541-774-2600 or Medford City Arborist Adam Airoldi at 541-774-2690. More information can be found on the City’s website.