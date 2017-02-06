Two killed in three car crash south of Coos Bay

Coos Bay, Ore. — Two people are dead, following a multiple car crash involving a police officer near Coos Bay on Sunday. It happened around 1:30 this afternoon, on Highway 101. Both Oregon State Police and Coos County Sheriff’s deputies responded.
Multiple witnesses told police a Mitsubishi was driving fast in the southbound lane, and lost control around a corner.
Police report the car hit an Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife trooper’s truck head-on. Another car behind the trooper swerved to miss the wreck, but hit both cars.
The driver and passenger in the Mitsubishi, both 18 year old men, were killed in the crash. A 16 year old girl in the back seat was extricated, and taken to a Eugene hospital with life threatening injuries.
The trooper was taken to an are hospital with minor injuries, and is expected to be released Sunday night. The family in the third car were uninjured.
No names have been released. The crash is still under investigation.