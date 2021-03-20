Valley Immediate Care ramping up vaccinations in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Valley Immediate Care completed its first full week with drive-up vaccination clinics for eligible residents largely in the Josephine County area.
“We got people coming every two minutes and they kind of go through an assembly line fashion,” Valley Immediate Care CEO Brent Kell told NBC5. “We never had a traffic jam and no one’s waiting in their car more than 15-20 minutes.”
While seeing an average of 150 – 200 people a day at its location on SE Sixth street, the company recruited several volunteers that help coordinate different registration tables. Following the inoculation, workers monitor people for 15 min to ensure there’s not an allergic reaction.
As of right now, only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are administered with more doses arriving in the coming weeks. Kell said there’s no word yet on when it will receive Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccination. “I drove up and it took me minutes.” Local resident Sally Snyder said after she received her vaccine.
As hospitalizations and deaths are declining across the state, people that are vaccinated, say they are not letting their guard down.
“I believe in wearing my mask, I keep wearing it for the health of others,” Snyder said. “I think its something we need to do to take care of each other.”
The clinic continues into next week.
