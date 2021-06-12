Home
Volunteers in Grants Pass work to build 50 beds for kids in need

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Around 100 volunteers of all ages spent the day making bunk beds for children in need in Grants Pass.

Josephine County’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter hosted the event.

Co-president of the chapter, Nathan Olson, says the goal is to create 50 beds.

The beds will soon be delivered to kids in need, with mattresses and bedsheets.

“It gets a little overwhelming seeing the community come out, we had almost 100 people register today to build and if it weren’t for these people coming out on their Saturday, there’s no way this program would be successful,” said Olson.

If you’re interested in learning more, visit shpbeds.org.

