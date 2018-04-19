Home
Winery grants fund public safety and fire fighting efforts

Medford, Ore — A big donation from a local winery is going a long way in helping public safety.

2 Hawk winery in Medford donated proceeds from their 2017 sales of 9-1-1 wine bottles.

The red blend raked in more than 10-thousand dollars in total.

The money was split into grants between Applegate Fire District and Jackson County Fire District 5.

“It’ll allow us to get hardware and rope and stoke litters and a number of pieces of equipment that are really going to help us,” said Fire Chief Charles Hanley.

The winery’s owners plan to sponsor another fundraiser in 2019 to benefit Public Safety.

